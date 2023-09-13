Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, speaks to Airmen before the start of a 24-hour run held in honor of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action remembrance week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2023. POW/MIA remembrance day formally became a national observance in 1979 to honor more than 81,000 Americans who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
