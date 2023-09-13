Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day [Image 1 of 4]

    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, speaks to Airmen before the start of a 24-hour run held in honor of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action remembrance week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2023. POW/MIA remembrance day formally became a national observance in 1979 to honor more than 81,000 Americans who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:47
    Photo ID: 8025624
    VIRIN: 230914-F-GM429-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 POW/MIA remembrance day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day
    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day
    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day
    2023 POW/MIA remembrance day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    JBPHH
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT