Mrs. Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, gives remarks during the ceremony held for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at

the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae Straw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:49 Photo ID: 8025596 VIRIN: 230915-A-ST398-1004 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 1.75 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.