    7th ID Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    7th ID Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, the incoming commanding general of 7th Infantry Division (7th ID), returns a salute to passing units during the pass in review portion of the 7th ID Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 15, 2023. The pass in review is centered on marching the unit past a reviewing officer, a time-honored tradition of leaders looking over the unit to gauge its discipline, readiness, and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 22:39
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
