U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, the incoming commanding general of 7th Infantry Division (7th ID), returns a salute to passing units during the pass in review portion of the 7th ID Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 15, 2023. The pass in review is centered on marching the unit past a reviewing officer, a time-honored tradition of leaders looking over the unit to gauge its discipline, readiness, and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US