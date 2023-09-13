U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion 1st infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, present colors and execute eyes right while conducting a pass in review during the Division's Change of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 15, 2023. The pass in review is centered on marching the unit past a reviewing officer, a time honored tradition of leaders looking over the unit to gauge its discipline, readiness, and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8025590
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-CH324-3591
|Resolution:
|6583x4389
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th ID Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Brendon Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
