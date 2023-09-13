7th ID Change of Command

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion 1st infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, present colors and execute eyes right while conducting a pass in review during the Division's Change of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 15, 2023. The pass in review is centered on marching the unit past a reviewing officer, a time honored tradition of leaders looking over the unit to gauge its discipline, readiness, and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

