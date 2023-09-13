U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, the incoming commander of 7th Infantry Division (7th ID), looks over the formation of Bayonet Soldiers during the pass in review during the 7th ID change of command ceremony, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 15, 2023. This ceremony marked the first female commanding general of an infantry division in the regular U.S. Army. The pass in review is centered on marching the unit past a reviewing officer, a time-honored tradition of leaders looking over the unit to gauge its discipline, readiness, and fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

