Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4]

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Capt. Drew Gentry, the commander of the 1-181th Field Artillery Division (1-118th FAD), Alpha and U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Underwood, a soldier with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (35th CSSB), pose with rewarded paddles after participating in games at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hakkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th 2023. The welcome party provided photo shoots, Japanese snacks, and party games to mingle cultures and develop rapport. Oriental Shield provides bilateral exercises to strengthen allied interoperability through shared experiences and realistic training. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 8025558
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-XE576-2223
    Resolution: 5273x3987
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USJapanAlliance
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OS23
    OrientalShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT