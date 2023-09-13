Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

U.S. Army Capt. Drew Gentry, the commander of the 1-181th Field Artillery Division (1-118th FAD), Alpha and U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Underwood, a soldier with the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (35th CSSB), pose with rewarded paddles after participating in games at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hakkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th 2023. The welcome party provided photo shoots, Japanese snacks, and party games to mingle cultures and develop rapport. Oriental Shield provides bilateral exercises to strengthen allied interoperability through shared experiences and realistic training. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

Date Taken: 09.15.2023
Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP