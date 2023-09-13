Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 3 of 4]

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob Cunningham, a soldier in the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment (1-181 FAR), spins a koma at the welcome ceremony hosted by Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hokkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. Koma is a Japanese toy that was demonstrated by JGSDF soldiers in sharing cultures. The enduring alliance highlights not only partnership strengths but also the continued ability to meet new challenges together.
    (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 20:20
    Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USJapanAlliance
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OS23
    OrientalShield

