Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob Cunningham, a soldier in the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment (1-181 FAR), spins a koma at the welcome ceremony hosted by Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hokkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. Koma is a Japanese toy that was demonstrated by JGSDF soldiers in sharing cultures. The enduring alliance highlights not only partnership strengths but also the continued ability to meet new challenges together.

(Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

