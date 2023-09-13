U.S. Army Lt. Col Maribel Occhiuzzo, a medical officer of the 1984th U.S. Medical Hospital (1984th USMH) Detachment, lands successfully her kendama amongst Japan Ground Self- Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hakkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. The welcome party mingled cultures and allowed interaction amongst both countries soldiers with stories and camaraderie.

(Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 20:20 Photo ID: 8025556 VIRIN: 230915-Z-XE576-2275 Resolution: 4836x3995 Size: 4.09 MB Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.