    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 2 of 4]

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Maribel Occhiuzzo, a medical officer of the 1984th U.S. Medical Hospital (1984th USMH) Detachment, lands successfully her kendama amongst Japan Ground Self- Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hakkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. The welcome party mingled cultures and allowed interaction amongst both countries soldiers with stories and camaraderie.
    (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

    USJapanAlliance
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OS23
    OrientalShield

