Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 1 of 4]

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Soldiers from the United States and Japan take part in a Tejime at the end of the Welcome Ceremony hosted by the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hokkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. Tejime is an end of ceremony custom used to signify a successful close of celebration. Oriental Shield bolsters relationships and continues to emphasize a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 20:20
    Photo ID: 8025555
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-XE576-2345
    Resolution: 4945x3687
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield
    Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USJapanAlliance
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OS23
    OrientalShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT