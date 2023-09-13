Soldiers from the United States and Japan take part in a Tejime at the end of the Welcome Ceremony hosted by the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) at Yausubetsu Training Ground, Hokkaido, Japan on Sept. 15th, 2023. Tejime is an end of ceremony custom used to signify a successful close of celebration. Oriental Shield bolsters relationships and continues to emphasize a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan S. Gay)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8025555
|VIRIN:
|230915-Z-XE576-2345
|Resolution:
|4945x3687
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|YAUSUBETSU TRAINING AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Party kicks off Oriental Shield [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
