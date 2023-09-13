Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony

Team McChord holds a wreath laying ceremony to close out POW/MIA Recognition Day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. Team McChord held their POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 14-15; the day included a 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to remember those who sacrificed so much and to account for those who did not return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8025474
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-CR035-2093
|Resolution:
|2948x1944
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
