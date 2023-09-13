Team McChord holds a wreath laying ceremony to close out POW/MIA Recognition Day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. Team McChord held their POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 14-15; the day included a 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to remember those who sacrificed so much and to account for those who did not return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 8025474 VIRIN: 230915-F-CR035-2093 Resolution: 2948x1944 Size: 1.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.