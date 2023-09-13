Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the Team McChord Honor Guard present the colors during the POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. The ceremony concluded Team McChord’s POW/MIA Recognition Day, serving as a way to remember and pay respect to those missing in action and those who were prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8025473
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-CR035-2020
|Resolution:
|2936x1944
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
