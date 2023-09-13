Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Hammel, left, 1st Air Support Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, render a salute during the POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. The ceremony concluded Team McChord’s POW/MIA Recognition Day, serving as a way to remember and pay respect to those missing in action and those who were prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

