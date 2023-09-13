Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, gives opening remarks during the POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. Team McChord held their POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 14-15. The day included a 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to remember those who sacrificed so much and to account for those who did not return. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    honor
    POWMIA
    remember
    never forget
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

