    Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Team McChord Honor Guard present the colors during the POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 15, 2023. The ceremony concluded Team McChord’s POW/MIA Recognition Day, serving as a way to remember and pay respect to those missing in action and those who were prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 8025470
    VIRIN: 230915-F-CR035-2017
    Resolution: 2812x1889
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord hosts POW/MIA wreath laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    honor
    POWMIA
    remember
    never forget
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

