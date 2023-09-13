Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota Air National Guard recruiters

    South Dakota Air National Guard recruiters

    SD, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Jordan Snyder, left, and Jordan Hohenstein, both recruiters with the South Dakota Air National Guard, set up a recruiting table to interact with the public at the Sanford International golf tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sept. 15, 2023. More than 70 of the world’s best golfers over the age of 50 will tee off for a 54-hole competition Sept. 15-17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 8025192
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-LQ671-1066
    Resolution: 3528x2822
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota Air National Guard recruiters, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Recruiting
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    PGA Tour
    Sanford international

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT