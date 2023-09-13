U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Jordan Snyder, left, and Jordan Hohenstein, both recruiters with the South Dakota Air National Guard, set up a recruiting table to interact with the public at the Sanford International golf tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sept. 15, 2023. More than 70 of the world’s best golfers over the age of 50 will tee off for a 54-hole competition Sept. 15-17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2017 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 8025192 VIRIN: 230915-Z-LQ671-1066 Resolution: 3528x2822 Size: 7.1 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Dakota Air National Guard recruiters, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.