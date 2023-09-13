South Dakota Air National Guard recruiters

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Jordan Snyder, left, and Jordan Hohenstein, both recruiters with the South Dakota Air National Guard, set up a recruiting table to interact with the public at the Sanford International golf tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sept. 15, 2023. More than 70 of the world’s best golfers over the age of 50 will tee off for a 54-hole competition Sept. 15-17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8025192
|VIRIN:
|230915-Z-LQ671-1066
|Resolution:
|3528x2822
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
