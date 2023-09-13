Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to USS San Antonio (LPD 17) participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to USS San Antonio (LPD 17) participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (September 13, 2023). A group of Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to USS San Antonio (LPD 17) pose for a group photo as part of the annual Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Heritage Days Training Event aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in conjunction with area Chief Petty Officers, and is the largest and longest running training event for CPO selectees in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Titus/Released).

