    Installation commander meets with Lincoln schools superintendent

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, greets Dr. Parry Graham, Lincoln, Mass., superintendent, and Laurel Wironen, 66th Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, prior to a meeting at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 14. Enriquez and Graham met to discuss partnerships between Hanscom AFB and the Lincoln Public Schools, which includes the Hanscom Primary and Middle Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 8025121
    VIRIN: 230914-F-JW594-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    partnerships
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Lincoln Public Schools

