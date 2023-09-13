Installation commander meets with Lincoln schools superintendent

Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, greets Dr. Parry Graham, Lincoln, Mass., superintendent, and Laurel Wironen, 66th Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, prior to a meeting at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 14. Enriquez and Graham met to discuss partnerships between Hanscom AFB and the Lincoln Public Schools, which includes the Hanscom Primary and Middle Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

