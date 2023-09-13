Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (September 13, 2023). A group of Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) pose for a group photo as part of the annual Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Heritage Days Training Event aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in conjunction with area Chief Petty Officers, and is the largest and longest running training event for CPO selectees in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Titus/Released).

