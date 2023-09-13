3rd ESC trains on JB Charleston, hones transportation readiness skills

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 437th Aerial Port Squadron show U.S.Soldiers with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command how to prepare equipment for flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 12, 2023. The mission of the 437th Aerial Port Squadron is to provide responsive global cargo and passenger movement operations while cultivating combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

