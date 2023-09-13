3rd ESC trains on JB Charleston, hones transportation readiness skills

U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command learn how to secure pallets at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 12, 2023. The 3rd ESC conducted a three-day training exercise focused on loading equipment and vehicles onto aircraft, trains, and ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

