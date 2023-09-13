U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command learn how to secure pallets at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 12, 2023. The 3rd ESC conducted a three-day training exercise focused on loading equipment and vehicles onto aircraft, trains, and ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8025112
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-BI574-1009
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, 3rd ESC trains on JB Charleston, hones transportation readiness skills [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
