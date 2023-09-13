Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230914-N-KC192-1041 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and director, Tidewater Market, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Robert Summers, a Ririe, Idaho native and the director for public health and safety assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 14, 2023. Summers earned the award while serving as the director for public health and safety for NMFL from August 2020 to September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 8025109
    VIRIN: 230914-N-KC192-1041
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: RIRIE, ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT