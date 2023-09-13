230914-N-KC192-1041 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and director, Tidewater Market, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Robert Summers, a Ririe, Idaho native and the director for public health and safety assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 14, 2023. Summers earned the award while serving as the director for public health and safety for NMFL from August 2020 to September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 8025109 VIRIN: 230914-N-KC192-1041 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: RIRIE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.