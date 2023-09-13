NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

230914-N-KC192-1103 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and director, Tidewater Market, gives remarks during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 14, 2023. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

