NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

230914-N-KC192-1034 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 14, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Tidewater Market, pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Lt. Cmdr. Robert Summers, a Ririe, Idaho native and the director for public health and safety assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 14, 2023. Summers earned the award while serving as the director for public health and safety for NMFL from August 2020 to September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

