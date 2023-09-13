Members of Team Tyndall pose for a photo during the end of summer bash at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 31, 2023. The luau-themed end of summer bash was hosted by the 325th Force Support Squadron and gave Team Tyndall members a chance to network, build camaraderie and enjoy free activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8024898
|VIRIN:
|230831-F-LY429-1009
|Resolution:
|4832x3215
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall’s 2023 Luau Themed End of Summer Bash [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall’s 2023 Luau Themed End of Summer Bash
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT