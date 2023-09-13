Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody IPE prepares the force [Image 5 of 6]

    Moody IPE prepares the force

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 23rd Wing, wait in line for a gas mask at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2023. The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment office provides Airmen with Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear gear, vests, helmets and weapons for routine training, deployments, and Lead Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

