U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 23rd Wing, wait in line for individual protective equipment at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2023. The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment office provides Airmen with Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear gear, vests, helmets and weapons for routine training, deployments, and Lead Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8024600
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-TT702-1037
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody IPE prepares the force [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
