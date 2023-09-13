Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHB Mental Health Open House scheduled for September 26, 2023

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    By Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer -- Naval Hospital Bremerton will hold a Mental Health Open House, September 26, 2023. The event, held in conjunction with September recognized throughout the Defense Health Agency as Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, will start with a suicide prevention presentation at 8 a.m., followed by the open house in Mental Health department. Topics to be addressed include dialectical behavior therapy, psychometric testing and psychiatry services. Attendees can also learn about the life cycle of a mental health referral, how to access mental health care at Naval Hospital Bremerton and meet the Mental Health department providers and staff (Official Navy photo)

