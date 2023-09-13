Chief Petty Officer Selectees from multiple U.S. Navy Reserve component commands participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (September 12, 2023). A composite group of U.S. Navy Reserve Chief Petty Officer Selectees pose for a group photo aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) as part of the annual Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Heritage Days Training Event. Navy Reserve commands represented in this composite group include Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Command; Transaction Service Center-Norfolk; Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center; Commander, Navy Region Readiness and Mobilization Command-Norfolk, and Commander, Naval Air forces Reserve Changes Command. The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in conjunction with area Chief Petty Officers, and is the largest and longest running training event for CPO selectees in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Titus/Released).

