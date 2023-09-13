Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (September 12, 2023). Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center pose for a group photo aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) as part of the annual Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Heritage Days Training Event. The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in conjunction with area Chief Petty Officers, and is the largest and longest running training event for CPO selectees in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Titus/Released).

