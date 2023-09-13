Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run [Image 6 of 6]

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Members from the Fort George G. Meade community run with a POW/MIA flag during a 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort Meade, Maryland. The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing hosted the run for National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is held the third Friday in September to honor U.S. service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

