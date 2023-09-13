70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

Small POW/MIA flags are on display along Mullins Field during a 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing hosted the run for National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is held the third Friday in September to honor U.S. service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

