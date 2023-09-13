70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kali Morris, 41st Intelligence Squadron cryptologic language analyst, leads the path during a POW/MIA 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The Fort Meade community was invited to participate in the event hosted by the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing to honor and remember American service members who were prisoners of war or who remain missing from all conflicts since WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

