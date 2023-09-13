Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run [Image 3 of 6]

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kali Morris, 41st Intelligence Squadron cryptologic language analyst, leads the path during a POW/MIA 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The Fort Meade community was invited to participate in the event hosted by the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing to honor and remember American service members who were prisoners of war or who remain missing from all conflicts since WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:18
    This work, 70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    POWMIA
    Joint Base Andrews
    USCYBERCOM
    70th ISRW
    FGGM

