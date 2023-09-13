70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Doherty, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks during a POW/MIA 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The wing hosted the run in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which over 10,000 names were read throughout, to honor service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

