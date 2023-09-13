Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run [Image 2 of 6]

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Doherty, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks during a POW/MIA 24-hour remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The wing hosted the run in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which over 10,000 names were read throughout, to honor service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 8024368
    VIRIN: 230914-F-AE629-1055
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 584.54 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run
    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run
    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run
    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run
    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run
    70th ISRW honors POW/MIA service members through 24-hour remembrance run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POWMIA
    Joint Base Andrews
    USCYBERCOM
    70th ISRW
    FGGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT