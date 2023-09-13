Soldiers assigned to Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, and the Singaporean Armed Forces conduct react-to-contact drills during #TigerBalm23 on May 11, 2023. Tiger Balm 2023 is a bilateral exercise alongside the Singapore Armed Forces. This exercise has been a catalyst for our close military-to-military ties.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 8024023 VIRIN: 230511-A-NF551-5275 Resolution: 2160x3833 Size: 5.37 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.