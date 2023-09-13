Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact [Image 6 of 7]

    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, and the Singaporean Armed Forces conduct react-to-contact drills during #TigerBalm23 on May 11, 2023. Tiger Balm 2023 is a bilateral exercise alongside the Singapore Armed Forces. This exercise has been a catalyst for our close military-to-military ties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 05:49
    Photo ID: 8024022
    VIRIN: 230511-A-NF551-3807
    Resolution: 2160x3833
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact
    Tiger Balm 2023 | 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment and Singaporean Armed Forces react to contact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    25ID
    AmericasPacificDivision
    WinThePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT