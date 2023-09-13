Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide advancement exam [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide advancement exam

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Cody Shaw, from Kingstree, South Carolina, proctors as Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement exam at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fleet Gym while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    CVN 76
    Advancement exam
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan

