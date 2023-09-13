YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement exam at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fleet Gym while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 05:43
|Photo ID:
|8024012
|VIRIN:
|230914-N-SO660-1036
|Resolution:
|4685x3118
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide advancement exam [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
