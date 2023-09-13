Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide advancement exam [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors take Navy-wide advancement exam

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement exam at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fleet Gym while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 05:43
    Photo ID: 8024012
    VIRIN: 230914-N-SO660-1036
    Resolution: 4685x3118
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
