NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 14, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Aubree Broadway, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, is reenlisted by Ensign Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Sept. 14, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 8023937 VIRIN: 230914-N-EM691-1049 Resolution: 5957x3971 Size: 1.1 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA3 Aubree Broadway Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.