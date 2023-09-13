Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Leonard, from Tampa Bay, Florida, verifies jet material aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:40
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
