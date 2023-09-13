USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Leonard, from Tampa Bay, Florida, verifies jet material aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

