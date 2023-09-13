YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Liam Armon, right, from Garland, Texas, and Machinist’s Mate Fireman Romane Flemming, from Orlando, Florida, realign a dishwasher in the ship’s scullery aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8023922
|VIRIN:
|230912-N-SO660-1014
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT