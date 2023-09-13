Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services Accreditation

    NSA Souda Bay Fire &amp; Emergency Services Accreditation

    GREECE

    09.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 29, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Fire & Emergency Services received a renewal of accredited status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, Aug. 29, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 8023915
    VIRIN: 230915-O-N0292-1001
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services Accreditation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT