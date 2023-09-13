NSA Souda Bay Fire & Emergency Services Accreditation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 29, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Fire & Emergency Services received a renewal of accredited status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, Aug. 29, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)

