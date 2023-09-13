USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office C35

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Lt. David Palencia, assistant public affairs officer, gives a tour of the pilot house to members of Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office (C35) aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

