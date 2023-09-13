YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Members of Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office (C35), pose for a photo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8023911
|VIRIN:
|230912-N-BE723-1102
|Resolution:
|2475x3712
|Size:
|991.45 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office C35 [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
