    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office C35 [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office C35

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Chitty, public affairs officer, gives a tour of the flight deck to members of Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office (C35) aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 8023909
    VIRIN: 230912-N-BE723-1089
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 853.75 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Republic of Korea/U.S. Combined Forces Command Future Operations and Plans Office C35 [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Tour
    Japan
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Partnership
    combined forces command

