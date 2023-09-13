KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 15, 2023) – U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Manu Bhalla speaks at the Pacific Partnership 2023 Malaysia closing ceremony hosted aboard the Harpers-Ferry class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 15. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:16 Photo ID: 8023895 VIRIN: 230915-N-YN807-1052 Resolution: 6099x4012 Size: 9.42 MB Location: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Third Stop in Malaysia [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.