    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Third Stop in Malaysia [Image 8 of 12]

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Third Stop in Malaysia

    KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MALAYSIA

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 15, 2023) – Royal Malaysian Navy First Admiral Muhammad Rodhi bin Ariffin, Assistant Chief of Staff, J5, speaks at Pacific Partnership 2023 closing ceremony hosted aboard the Harpers-Ferry class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 15. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:16
    VIRIN: 230915-N-YN807-1083
    Location: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY 
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Third Stop in Malaysia [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Third Stop in Malaysia

    Pacific Partnership
    Malaysia
    USS Pearl Harbor
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    multilateral cooperation

