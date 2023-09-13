230910-N-NF288-043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the South China Sea, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 03:11 Photo ID: 8023752 VIRIN: 230910-N-NF288-1315 Resolution: 6412x4275 Size: 881.49 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon. [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.