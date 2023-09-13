Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon. [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Ralph Johnson and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230910-N-NF288-043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the South China Sea, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 03:11
    Photo ID: 8023752
    VIRIN: 230910-N-NF288-1315
    Resolution: 6412x4275
    Size: 881.49 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon. [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #Canada #HMCS #Ottawa

