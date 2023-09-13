USS Ralph Johnson and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon.

230910-N-NF288-023 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the South China Sea, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 03:11
|Photo ID:
|8023750
|VIRIN:
|230910-N-NF288-5822
|Resolution:
|6438x4292
|Size:
|872.29 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
