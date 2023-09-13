Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proclamation signing and family day in honor of Gold Star Mothers [Image 1 of 4]

    Proclamation signing and family day in honor of Gold Star Mothers

    HAGåTñA, GUAM

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Gold Star Family members stand as they are recognized at the proclamation signing in honor of Gold Star Mothers in Hagåtña, Guam, Sept. 15, 2023. Gold Star families are relatives of service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. Amended in 2011, our nation has recognized the last Sunday of September for all Gold Star family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    This work, Proclamation signing and family day in honor of Gold Star Mothers [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star
    Veterans
    Marines
    MCBCB

