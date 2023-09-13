Vietnam War veterans who fought alongside Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor visit Army Museum

Thomas McMahon, a former U.S. Army Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment and a member of a long-range reconnaissance patrol (LRRP) team during the Vietnam War, carries with him a small urn preserving the ashes of his friend and former LRRP team leader Sgt. Robert Paul Elsner at the National Museum of the U.S. Army on Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. Surrounded by enemy forces, Elsner led the four-man LRRP team who were rescued by Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor. Taylor, flying an AH-1G Cobra helicopter gunship, landed under heavy enemy fire and picked up the LRRP team, flying them to safety while the team sat on the rocket-pods and skids of the gunship. McMahon, who was not part of the operation stated previously, was at the museum to view Taylor’s name permanently engraved in granite along the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden to identify and honor him as one of the recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor. Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor on Sept. 5, 2023, at the White House for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as then-1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

