    Vietnam War veterans who fought alongside Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor visit Army Museum [Image 23 of 24]

    Vietnam War veterans who fought alongside Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor visit Army Museum

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Thomas McMahon, a former U.S. Army Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment and a member of a long-range reconnaissance patrol (LRRP) team during the Vietnam War, carries with him a small urn preserving the ashes of his friend and former LRRP team leader Sgt. Robert Paul Elsner at the National Museum of the U.S. Army on Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 6, 2023. Surrounded by enemy forces, Elsner led the four-man LRRP team who were rescued by Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor. Taylor, flying an AH-1G Cobra helicopter gunship, landed under heavy enemy fire and picked up the LRRP team, flying them to safety while the team sat on the rocket-pods and skids of the gunship. McMahon, who was not part of the operation stated previously, was at the museum to view Taylor’s name permanently engraved in granite along the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden to identify and honor him as one of the recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor. Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor on Sept. 5, 2023, at the White House for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as then-1st Lt. Taylor, a team leader assigned to Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, near the hamlet of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam, June 18, 1968. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 8023710
    VIRIN: 230906-A-AJ780-2023
    Resolution: 4911x3508
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War veterans who fought alongside Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor visit Army Museum [Image 24 of 24], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Belvoir

    Medal of Honor

    Virginia

    Veterans

    Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam)

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Vietnam War
    Bernardo Fuller
    Cobra helicopter
    MOHTAYLOR23
    Larry L. Taylor

